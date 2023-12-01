PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — By the end of 2024, there will be 370 new electric vehicle charging ports across Oregon.

The new Level 2 chargers come courtesy of the Oregon Department of Transportation’s Community Charging Rebates Program, which launched in June.

The program sets out to make EV charging more accessible to all Oregonians, by reimbursing applicants who pay to place stalls in ‘strategic’ locations like public parking areas and multi-family residences.

According to ODOT, the rebates cover between $4,250 and $5,500 of project expenses, or up to 75% — depending on which one costs the least.

For the program’s first round of funding that ran from June to October, approximately $1.75 million were awarded to 94 applicants. There were 13 awarded applicants in Multnomah County, including the Oregon Museum of Science and Industry and the City of Troutdale.

“Seventy percent of first-round funding was reserved for projects in rural areas and disadvantaged communities, where gaps in public EV charging infrastructure are largest,” ODOT’s Matt Noble added in a press release. “We owe part of the program’s success to Forth, an electrification nonprofit based in Portland. They helped us with community outreach, ran webinars, and answered questions from applicants.”

In total, Oregon transportation officials will allocate up to $7 million through the program. The next round of funding begins in March 2024.

The rebates are another facet of ODOT’s $100 million commitment to EV infrastructure. In May 2022, the agency announced that it would spend the next five years using state and federal resources to expand Oregon’s charging network.

Later that year, the state’s Department of Environmental quality also passed a rule that will ban the sale of new gas-powered passenger vehicles by 2035. And by 2050, Oregon officials aim to cut greenhouse gas emissions by 75% below 1990 levels.