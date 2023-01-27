PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Oregon Truffle Festival returns on Saturday after a hiatus.

The festival is the premier event of its kind in the U.S. and will be running through the month of February and into early March.

To kick off the event, truffle-hunting dogs from across the Pacific Northwest will compete Saturday in the North American Truffle Dog Championship in Eugene.

Other events for the next month include a “Truffles & Bubbles Sparkling Dinner” at Willamette Valley Vineyards, a fresh truffle marketplace in Corvallis, and a weekend of truffle dog training in Banks.

The full list of events can be found on the Oregon Truffle Festival’s website.

January through March is peak season for Oregon truffles. The Newberg Truffle Month also starts in February.

KOIN 6’s Kohr Harlan got to meet one of the truffle-hunting dogs competing this coming weekend. Watch the preview in the video player above.