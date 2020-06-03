Oregon U-Pick strawberry season underway with safety measures

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Oregon’s U-Pick strawberry season is underway and berry growers say there’s plenty of fruit ripe for the picking.

After being at home for many weeks there’s nothing better than a family outing to a local berry farm. Kohr Harlan visited Smith Berry Barn in Hillsboro for opening day of U-Pick on Tuesday, where they’re taking extra precaution to keep people safe.

Laura Zalent was one of the first into the strawberry field at Smith Berry Barn on Tuesday. She is filled with the same spirit that draws thousands of people to Oregon berry fields around this same time each year.

“It’s just pure joy as far as I’m concerned.”said Laura.

There’s a new process in place this year due to the pandemic. It’s the first year they’ve ever taken reservations to pick with a new group allowed onto the field every half hour. It’s a way to keep big crowds of people from piling into the fields all at once, helping maintain distance between pickers.

“You know a lot of times when people go to a farm its their happy place,” said Rich Hildner with Smith Berry Barn. “They want to go out with their family and I think a lot of people were worried they couldn’t do that this year — so just being allowed to do it is going to be a good thing.”

Masks in the field are recommended but not required. All employees will wear masks. Instead of grabbing a reusable bucket to take into the field, you’ll put berries you pick into the box you’ll take them home in. Check-out is also in a different location to keep people separated.

It is one of summer’s first big joys — ripe, chemical-free, big Oregon strawberries. Although it may be a little different process, it is every bit as fun and rewarding as it has ever been.