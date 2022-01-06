Oregon under flood watch amid heavy rain, snow melt

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Flood alerts are in effect as heavy rain totals and potential snow melt appear on Thursday in Oregon and southwest Washington.

A flood advisory and a flood watch are in place, with the flood watch extending through Friday.

The mix of rain and snow melt may be too much for rivers and creeks in the region to handle, raising concerns for flooding.

According to the National Weather Service, the main flooding concerns are rivers near the Oregon Coast and Willapa Hills, however, rivers and creeks are expected to flood in the Cascades as well.

Marion County has nearly half a dozen sandbag sites prepared for possible flooding.

The Oregon Office of Emergency Management is urging drivers to avoid hazardous roads. OEM said their crews are monitoring the roadways, while ODOT warns drivers should be prepared for lengthy delays as more snow is forecasted for higher elevations.

“We have severe weather advisories, watches and warnings all over the state, including threats of flooding caused by heavy rain and snowmelt,” said OEM Director Andrew Phelps. “This can trigger debris flows and landslides in steep terrain, and the risk is higher in wildfire burn scars.”

Just before 7 p.m. Thursday Portland Fire & Rescue Tweeted that crews were responding to a landslide and a tree blocking lanes on NW Bridge Avenue near St. Helens Road — closing Highway 30.

Forest Grove Fire also tweeted a warning on Wednesday to watch out for flooding and winter weather advisories across the state.