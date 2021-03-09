Oregon unemployment edges down

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

In this photo illustration, a person files an application for unemployment benefits on April 16, 2020, in Arlington, Virginia. (Photo by OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP via Getty Images)

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — January unemployment edged down slightly in Oregon to 6.2% but remains significantly higher than pre-pandemic levels.

The state’s unemployment rate dropped by close to four-tenths of a percentage point in each of the last three months of 2020, following more rapid declines during the prior five months.

The peak unemployment in the state was 13.2% in April 2020.

Non-farm payroll employment rose by 8,300 jobs in January, following a loss of 27,500 in December, with retail trade, leisure and hospitality and private educational services leading the gains.

