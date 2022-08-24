PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The covid-19 pandemic shook up the Oregon workforce, putting a record number of people on unemployment.

Today, things are looking better for employers, but many Oregonians have still not found a job.

The Oregon employment department says non-farm employers have regained nine out of the 10 jobs lost in spring 2020, but 3 out of ten unemployed people were not working for a payroll employer 18 months after being let go.

36% of people who applied for unemployment have gone back to work for the company that laid them off and 12% took new jobs with different employers, in the same field.

The fields of health care, social assistance, leisure and hospitality had the most people switch employers in the same sector.