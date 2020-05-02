Oregonians to demand state’s reopening at Salem rally

A small group of protesters and drivers drove past the State Capitol in Salem in an ‘Open Oregon’ rally during the coronavirus pandemic, April 17, 2020 (KOIN)

Oregon Uniting for Liberty is organizing the #ReOpenOregon rally at the State Capitol

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Demonstrators are expected to rally at the Oregon Capitol on Saturday afternoon to call for the immediate reopening of the state.

Oregon Uniting for Liberty is organizing the #ReOpenOregon rally, which is scheduled to start at noon at 900 Court St NE. The group is asking Oregonians to gather peacefully and demand Gov. Kate Brown “remove all unconstitutional restrictions she has placed on the citizens and businesses of Oregon.”

In a statement released last week announcing its intentions to gather, Oregon Uniting for Liberty accused Brown of restricting freedom of assembly, free worship, closing access to public lands and keeping businesses from engaging in commerce.

“These orders are threatening the very freedom and liberties our Founding Fathers guaranteed to us in the Constitution–the same liberties guaranteed in the Oregon Constitution,” the group wrote.

It added:

“The grassroots organization understands COVID-19 is real and that it does pose a risk to certain vulnerable populations. They urge those who are high risk or individuals who interact with those that are, to use common sense and take appropriate measures to protect themselves and those who are vulnerable. However, they also encourage people to show support for re-opening Oregon by writing, emailing, and calling their elected officials. They firmly believe continuing to keep Oregon closed will result in irreparable damage to the state and its citizens as livelihoods, businesses, and freedoms slip further away with each passing day.”

The Oregon Republican Party said it supports the rally.

“This isn’t a partisan political event, but instead a public rally to rescue our livelihoods and freedoms from being extinguished by a government that has forgotten that, in America, government must operate with the consent of the governed,” wrote Oregon GOP Chairman Bill Currier.