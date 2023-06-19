PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — To be clear, Pacific Power hasn’t asked for a rate increase in the days after a jury ordered them to pay millions of dollars to victims of the 2020 wildfires in Oregon. But the utility is laying the ground work to pass those costs on to its customers.

And that is something the Oregon Citizen Utility Board opposes.

No one really knows yet how much Pacific Power — owned by PacifiCorp — will have to pay. A jury awarded more than $90 million to 17 victims of those wildfires but thousands more are eligible for damages.

In its filing, Pacific Power acknowledges the ruling: “As a result of these wildfires, a number of plaintiffs filed suit against PacifiCorp alleging that PacifiCorp’s facilities caused the fires, and that PacifiCorp should have shut-off service to customers in an effort to prevent the spread of the wildfires.”

Pacific Power is asking the Public Utility Commission to delay putting that $90 million on its balance sheet until the total amount of the damages is known. That will allow Pacific Power to seek a rate increase at a later date after the final damages are known.

Officials with PacifiCorp said they will appeal the damages — damages that were meant to send a message to the utility for its role in the 2020 wildfires.

“It’s important to recognize the communities that burned are affected by these fires (and) are suffering quite a bit,” said Oregon Citizen Utility Board Executive Director Bob Jenks. “They are the PacifiCorp communities that are ultimately (what) now looks like the company is going to be asking to pay for these fires.”

At trial it was reported Pacific Power has a net worth around $10.7 billion. Damages from other victims could potentially reach billions of dollars.

“This is a backstop to preserve our ability to take action in the event there is impact to the financial stability of the company,” PacifiCorp officials told KOIN 6 News.

Jenks said, “You’re looking at a liability of billions of dollars,” but does not believe the PUC should allow rates to be passed on.

“We think the purpose of the filing was to create a pathway to where these costs can be passed on to customers,” he said. “We really find that outrageous.”

Jenks said the courts are trying to penalize and hold Pacific Power accountable for how they managed the wildfires. “The company’s trying to avoid accountability by switching those costs onto the backs of its captive monopoly customers.”

But Pacific Power thinks it’s within the law to do so. They cite a somewhat vague Oregon law that allows expenses to be deferred to “minimize the frequency of rate changes or the fluctuation of rate levels or to match appropriately the costs borne and benefits received by customers.”

Jenks is not persuaded.

“Step up and say, ‘We’re going to protect customers from the costs associated with legal liability associated with gross negligence and mismanagement of the system,'” he said.