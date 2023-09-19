PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Oregon and Washington are among the states least affected by the end of the moratorium placed on student loan payments during the COVID-19 pandemic, a new report published by WalletHub shows.

Out of the 50 U.S. states and Washington, D.C., Oregon and Washington ranked 44th and 50th, respectively, for “states most affected by [the] student loan payments moratorium ending,” according to WalletHub. The U.S. Department of Education’s three-year pause on the $1.64 trillion in student loans owed by roughly 43.8 million Americans technically ends in October. However, interest on student loans began accruing again Sept. 1.

“The end of the student loan payments pause will hit students in some states harder than others,” WalletHub stated. “In order to determine the states most affected by the end of the student loan payments moratorium, WalletHub compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across 12 key metrics. They range from the average student loan debt per borrower to the share of state residents with student debt and share of student loan borrowers eligible for forgiveness.”

Click here for a full list of issues taken into consideration for WalletHub’s rankings. See the complete rankings below:

  1. Pennsylvania
  2. Mississippi
  3. New Hampshire
  4. Delaware
  5. New Jersey
  6. North Carolina
  7. Connecticut
  8. Wisconsin
  9. Kentucky
  10. Arkansas
  11. Michigan
  12. West Virginia
  13. Ohio
  14. Alabama
  15. Georgia
  16. District of Columbia
  17. Rhode Island
  18. Illinois
  19. Minnesota
  20. Indiana
  21. Massachusetts
  22. Texas
  23. Tennessee
  24. South Carolina
  25. New York
  26. Virginia
  27. Kansas
  28. Iowa
  29. Maryland
  30. Missouri
  31. South Dakota
  32. Louisiana
  33. North Dakota
  34. Nebraska
  35. Vermont
  36. Alaska
  37. Florida
  38. Colorado
  39. Maine
  40. Arizona
  41. California
  42. Hawaii
  43. Nevada
  44. Oregon
  45. Oklahoma
  46. Utah
  47. Idaho
  48. New Mexico
  49. Montana
  50. Washington
  51. Wyoming