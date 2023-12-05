6 of the top 10 US counties for landslides are in Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The heavy rain drenching Oregon is already causing landslides along the coast. But experts said Portland residents should also be on high alert.

There haven’t been any major landslides during this particular storm, but PSU geologist Dr. Scott Burns said the combination of the rain, the hills and recent wildfire damage is a landslide combination.

“We are highly prone to landslides here in Oregon and Washington because of our geology,” Burns told KOIN 6 News.

The warning comes as a recent study found Oregon and Washington atop US counties most at risk for landslides. In fact, 6 of Oregon’s counties — including Multnomah and Washington counties — are among the Top 10 most vulnerable spots on the list.

Statewide Landslide Information Database for Oregon (SLIDO)

PSU geologist Dr. Scott Burns, December 5,2023 (KOIN)

“We have seen so many landslides in Portland that I’ve studied, and every time we have a landslide the first question is: Where did the water come from?” Burns said. “And we go to the top and a lot of the time it’s a clogged up gutter or runoff or something that could have been prevented and we just want people to prevent that.”

The geologist said those who live in slide-prone zones (on hills or slopes) and near areas previously impacted by wildfires are especially at risk.

Slides are becoming more common in the Pacific Northwest, but Burns said the damage is not covered by standard insurance. People should protect their homes from ponding water to prevent a little runoff from becoming a major slide.