Students and teachers will be able to write in to help changes in their schools

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The White House announced that millions will go towards increasing the energy efficiency in schools and air quality for students, including funding eligibility for schools in Oregon and Washington.

The $500 million grant program comes from Bipartisan Infrastructure Law as part of an action plan for Building Better Schools. The funds will help address poor lighting, air and insulation systems.

“This is one of the ways to get money down to the ground so that kids from Oregon can have a healthy environment, can learn a lot more and we can save a lot of money, so we can invest it in them again,” said White House Infrastructure Coordinator Mitch Landrieu in an interview with KOIN 6 News.

More than 36,000 schools are in need of these services, and the money is ready to go, added Landrieu.

He said every school district is receiving notice about the funds. Students and teachers will be able to write in to help implement the changes in their schools.

“It’s going to reduce the cost of operating those schools, so that money can get put back into teaching the kids how to how to be better and how to give them the tools that they need,” Landrieu noted.