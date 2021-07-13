Oregon wildfires: How to help

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — As wildfires continue to burn across Oregon and much of the West Coast, many are wondering how they can help those in need.

The American Red Cross is in action across the region as smaller fires turn into raging infernos, with the largest one being Southern Oregon’s Bootleg Fire.

Chad Carter, the regional communications director for the American Red Cross Cascades Region, tells KOIN 6 News that financial donations go the farthest when helping those in need. However, he said the Red Cross is also looking for volunteers.

Carter also said now is the time to make sure emergency “go” kits are up-to-date and that households have conversations about the “ifs” and “whens” for disaster preparedness.

“I think now is just a great time to make sure that you’re prepared, whether it’s a home fire that will only impact you and having working smoke alarms, to the possibility of being evacuated because of a wildfire,” Carter said. “Now is the time to look at your preparedness kit.”

Click here to make a financial donation, click here to learn how to volunteer and click here to learn more about wildfire disaster preparedness.