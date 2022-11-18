PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Despite rainy, cool weather, a recent dry spell and high winds are bringing fire danger back to parts of Oregon as cities along the coast see new fires break out.

One is the 98 Delta Fire in Clatsop County east of Gearhart.

“That’s about 140 acres,” said Jason Cox of the Oregon Department of Forestry. “There are about four homes under ‘go now’ level three evacuations, there are no other evacuations in place at this time.”

Crews are also battling the Lost Mountain Fire in Tillamook County.

“It’s approximately 80 acres,” said Cox. “This is causing significant smoke, visible from communities like Nehalem.”

Cox says they’re also seeing a number of smaller fires break out, many still under investigation.

One of those was in Seaside Thursday night after gusty winds pushed the 20-acre Tillamook Head Fire toward the ocean just south of downtown Seaside near the Highway 101 and US-26 junction. Crews were able to contain it, but Cox says the fire behavior is abnormal for this time of year.

“This kind of fire activity in November and particularly, in northwest Oregon, is pretty unusual,” said Cox.

Parts of Washington are also reporting unusual late fire season activity. The Washington State Department of Natural Resources says several are burning in southwest Washington, including the 6-acre Brix Fire and 35-acre Chinook Fire both southeast of Long Beach, and the 50-acre Footrot Fire southwest of Randle in Lewis County.

Cox says while easterly winds contributed to this week’s fires, the extended rainy season into late June that delayed the onset of fire season, along with the late September hot, dry weather, could explain why we’re seeing these fires so late in the year.

“It almost seems like we’ve taken what normally would’ve started in May and ended in September and just shifted that forward a couple of months,” said Cox.