PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Unseasonably low temperatures earlier this month are expected to impact Oregon wineries.

Vintners are now assessing what kind of damage the cold snap could have on their harvest.

Et Fille Wines in Newberg says their assessment is underway, explaining grape buds at lower elevations are especially at risk.

“Frost damage is site specific. Not all the vineyards in the valley were already at that stage of bud break. In those cases, there is no damage, just for those places that have already experienced bud break, so for my experience at Et Fille, we’re at a high elevation, so we weren’t at bud break yet,” co-founder of Et Fille Wines, Jessica Moseico said.

It’s been a tough year for wineries, after enduring an intense heat wave in July. The crops came out largely unscathed, because they were shaded by leaf canopies that hadn’t yet been trimmed.