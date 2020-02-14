Oregon woman, 24, missing near Hilo, Hawaii

Megan May Funderburk in an undated photo. She was last seen February 9, 2020 near Hilo, Hawaii (KHON)

Megan May Funderburk was last seen February 9

(KHON) — Hawaiʻi Island Police are searching for a 24-year-old Oregon woman who was reported missing.

Megan May Funderburk was last seen in Hilo on February 9 in the area of the Wainaku Scenic Point.

She is described as being 5-feet-9-inches, 117 pounds with hazel eyes and blond hair, a tattoo of the Star of David on her chest, and was last seen wearing a gray long-sleeved cut-off top and unknown color pants

Police ask anyone with information on his whereabouts to call the Police Department’s non-emergency line at (808) 935-3311.

KHON is a sister station with KOIN 6 News.