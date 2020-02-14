Oregon woman, 24, missing near Hilo, Hawaii

Oregon

Megan May Funderburk was last seen February 9

by: KHON, Hawaii

Posted: / Updated:

Megan May Funderburk in an undated photo. She was last seen February 9, 2020 near Hilo, Hawaii (KHON)

(KHON) — Hawaiʻi Island Police are searching for a 24-year-old Oregon woman who was reported missing.

Megan May Funderburk was last seen in Hilo on February 9 in the area of the Wainaku Scenic Point.

She is described as being 5-feet-9-inches, 117 pounds with hazel eyes and blond hair, a tattoo of the Star of David on her chest, and was last seen wearing a gray long-sleeved cut-off top and unknown color pants

Police ask anyone with information on his whereabouts to call the Police Department’s non-emergency line at (808) 935-3311.

KHON is a sister station with KOIN 6 News.

