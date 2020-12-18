Oregon Worker Relief Fund in need of donations to help migrants

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Elected officials in Oregon are hosting a program for the Oregon Worker Relief Fund on Friday for International Migrants Day.

The fund provides relief to those who have lost pay due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, but are otherwise unable to get unemployment insurance and federal stimulus funds due to their immigration status.

The program, which is slated to start at 10 a.m., will include U.S. Rep. Suzanne Bonamici, state Rep. Andrea Salinas and Portland Commissioner Chloe Eudaly.

As of November, the fund has given more than $23 million to more than 13,000 Oregon households. However, officials say the total need in Oregon is estimated to be at $124 million.

For those interested in donating or learning about sponsorship opportunities, click here.