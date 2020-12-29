Oregon Zoo celebrates 2020 wildlife conservation efforts

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Oregon Zoo is wrapping up 2020 celebrating some of the conservation work they did this year.

The Oregon Zoo said this year they:

Hatched seven endangered condor chicks and released seven into the wild

Partnered to strengthen human-elephant coexistence and boosted a reforestation project in Borneo

Raised and released 23 western pond turtles into the Columbia River Gorge

Expanded the North-American Non Lead Partnership across the US

Raised and released 900 Oregon silverspot butterflies and 1,200 Taylor’s checkerspot butterflies

The Zoo says their commitment to saving species has never been stronger. They reopened to visitors last weekend after a month-long closure, and said financially they are still struggling.

“Financially we’re still in a dire situation, so that’s going to be critical,” Oregon Zoo staff member Bob Lee said.