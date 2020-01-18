Oregon Zoo event raises awareness for endangered penguins

Humboldt penguins shake off water from their feathers during the Zoo’s annual weigh-in, in London, Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019. Home to more than 650 different species, zookeepers regularly record the heights and weights of all the creatures at ZSL London Zoo as a key way of monitoring the residents’ overall wellbeing. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

Humboldt penguins are among the most at-risk penguin species

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Penguin lovers, unite!

The Oregon Zoo is hosting a Penguin Awareness Day on Saturday, with activities educating and connecting visitors with the black and white bird. At 12:45 and 2:15 p.m., zoo-goers can stop by the Penguinarium for talks from the keepers and a chance to watch the Humbolt penguins enjoy treats and shake their tail feathers at training sessions.

“Humboldt penguins live in a region that’s greatly affected by human activity,” said Travis Koons, who oversees the zoo’s bird population. “They need healthy ocean habitats to thrive, and we can help make a difference.”

The Humboldt penguins are among the most at-risk penguin species, with their population estimated at around 12,000 breeding pairs. They are classified as vulnerable by the International Union for Conservation of Nature and were granted protection under the U.S. Endangered Species Act in 2010.

The event is free with zoo admission. Find more info on the Oregon Zoo website.