PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — If you missed the first run of ZooLights or aren’t ready to say goodbye to the holiday fun quite yet, you’re in luck.

The Oregon Zoo announced ZooLights is extending the experience for three more days — and it will be offered at a discount.

For $12, people can see the dazzling lights between Friday, Jan. 6 and Sunday, Jan. 8 before “it’s lights out for another year.”

Twinkling lights illuminate the zoo each holiday season. This year, the zoo welcomed the return of traditional displays, including the forests of lighted trees, life-size animal silhouettes and the zoo train.

The zoo reminds guests, including members, that all tickets must be purchased in advance on the Oregon Zoo website.