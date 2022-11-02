The Oregon Zoo is offering up to six free tickets for military personnel and their families on Veteran’s Day.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Veterans Day is next Friday, Nov. 11, and the Oregon Zoo is celebrating by offering free admission for military members, whether they’re veterans or active personnel.

Military members will receive up to six total tickets, for them as well as any family members who accompany them to the zoo. Anyone with family that is currently deployed will also be given free admission.

“We’re grateful to everyone who has served our country and to all the families who support them,” zoo director Heidi Rahn said.

Even though Nov. 11 admission is free for military members and family, these guests are still required to reserve tickets online in advance. On the day of entry, they must show a military or veteran organization ID, discharge papers or other official military identification; this also applies to families of deployed military personnel.

Outside of Veterans Day, veterans and active members always receive a $2 discount on general admission tickets when they show official military identification.

The Oregon Zoo will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Nov. 11, but the last entry is at 3:30 p.m.