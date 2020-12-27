Oregon Zoo reopens to in-person visitors

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Oregon Zoo reopened its doors to in-person visitors Saturday.

The zoo had been closed since Governor Kate Brown’s two-week freeze in November.

The reopening helps the zoo financially. Like many businesses in the region, the shut down has really hurt how the zoo can operate.

“Financially we’re still in a dire situation, so that’s going to be critical,” Oregon Zoo staff member Bob Lee told KOIN 6 News. “

Due to the pandemic, tickets need to be bought before your visit and they are timed tickets to keep people spread out.

New attractions like the primate forest is open for visitors. You can also check out the polar bear exhibit that’s set to open in 2021.

The zoo is open to visitors on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays. However this won’t effect the Zoo Lights drive through, which is still shining for the public until January 10.