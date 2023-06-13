PORTLAND. Ore. (KOIN) — Visitors at the Oregon Zoo can get up close and personal with some talon-ted birds at the new Wildlife Live shows.

Starting on June 13 and running until September 4, the Oregon Zoo will be holding daily shows featuring several birds such as Kamaria the milky eagle owl, Oshi the toucan, Zuberi the southern ground hornbill and Deschutes the golden eagle, all while teaching guests about conservation.

Kate Gilmore who oversees the Oregon Zoo’s ambassador animal programs said that the goal of these shows is to raise awareness about people’s impact on wildlife.

“We want to raise awareness about the importance of our everyday choices and their effects on wildlife,” said Gilmore. “By learning about these animals and their stories, we hope to bring people together for wildlife to create a better future for all.”

The shows start at 11:15 a.m. and 1 p.m. every day and birds won’t be the only ones appearing. The zoo said that other ambassadors like Bebeto the prehensile-tailed porcupine will also be part of the demonstration.