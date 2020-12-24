Oregon Zoo to reopen after month-long closure

A sign outside of the Oregon Zoo. (KOIN)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Oregon Zoo is reopening after being closed to the public for almost a month.

The zoo closed in mid-November following state guidelines about slowing the spread of COVID-19.

Beginning Dec. 26, the zoo will be open Fridays through Sundays, from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., with last entry at 1:30 p.m.

ZooLights runs through Jan. 10 as a drive-in experience.

Here’s what to expect at the zoo: