Oregon Zoo to reopen after month-long closure

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Oregon Zoo is reopening after being closed to the public for almost a month.
The zoo closed in mid-November following state guidelines about slowing the spread of COVID-19.
Beginning Dec. 26, the zoo will be open Fridays through Sundays, from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., with last entry at 1:30 p.m.
ZooLights runs through Jan. 10 as a drive-in experience.
Here’s what to expect at the zoo:
- Timed ticketing/limited attendance: All guests, including zoo members, must reserve their tickets online in advance. Tickets may be reserved/purchased via the zoo website.
- Masks/face coverings: Face coverings will be required throughout the zoo for zoo employees and for all guests over the age of 5. Guests ages 2-4 are encouraged to wear masks if possible.
- Primarily outdoor experience: Guests will follow a one-way, mostly open-air path through the zoo’s 64-acre park-like campus, with indoor and high-touch areas remaining closed. Carousel and train rides will not be operating.
- Handwashing and sanitizing stations: Handwashing and sanitizing stations are located throughout the zoo.
