Oregon ZooLights offers sensory-inclusive night

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Oregon ZooLights is holding their Sensory Night Monday evening.
It includes a sensory-friendly experience where lighting and sounds are muted. The Oregon Zoo will also offer cool down spaces for anyone who needs a break during their visit.
A limited number of people will be allowed in to the event as a way to minimize crowds.
Tickets are still available online.
