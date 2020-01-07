Live Now
Oregon ZooLights offers sensory-inclusive night

Oregon

Tickets available online

by: KOIN 6 News Staff

Posted: / Updated:

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Oregon ZooLights is holding their Sensory Night Monday evening.

It includes a sensory-friendly experience where lighting and sounds are muted. The Oregon Zoo will also offer cool down spaces for anyone who needs a break during their visit.

A limited number of people will be allowed in to the event as a way to minimize crowds.

Tickets are still available online.

