PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Newly-released survey results reveal that Oregonians are split on whether the state is ‘heading in the right direction.’

More than 2,700 residents responded to the online survey that the Oregon Values and Beliefs Center conducted from Aug. 4 to Aug. 11.

According to the independent research group, approximately 46% of respondents answered that the state was strongly or somewhat ‘off on the wrong track’ — while another 45% of respondents answered the opposite.

OVBC said respondents were slightly more likely to think positively about the state’s direction if they were college graduates, urban-area residents or over the age of 75.

Furthermore, 54% of residents said they believed they were being ‘left behind’ economically. Respondents were most likely to say this if they were renters or in the lowest income group.

One subject that residents agreed on was what they considered to be the state’s biggest problem.

When people were asked to identify an important issue that they want Oregon’s elected officials to address, respondents across all demographic groups mentioned homelessness. This was identified as the No. 1 issue in the two most recent surveys from April and September 2022 as well.

OVBC added that tri-county residents — people who live in Multnomah, Washington and Clackamas counties — were more likely than other Oregonians to identify homelessness as the biggest problem.

Substance abuse, housing and crime were identified as the most important issues after homelessness.

The survey additionally found that most Oregonians agreed they were worried about the future of their particular area. More specifically, about 73% of respondents said they were either “somewhat worried” or “very worried.”

“Despite feeling negative about their area of the state, Oregonians are hopeful believing there are things we all value that represent the common ground we can stand on together to make our state a better place,” OVBC Associate Executive Director Amaury Vogel said.