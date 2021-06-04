Oregonians await rent assistance as clock ticks down

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Many Oregonians are still in need of rental assistance as the state struggles to quickly deliver funds before the eviction moratorium expires.

The Oregon House Committee on Housing held an informational hearing on rental assistance funding on Friday where big concerns were raised about what could happen when the eviction moratorium expires on June 30.

People will have to start paying rent in July. Many are still waiting for the assistance they’ve applied for through both the Landlord Compensation Fund and Oregon’s Emergency Rental Assistance Program.

One person who testified compared the situation in Oregon to watching a train wreck happen in slow motion. A community action agency member said he just wants to prepare everyone for the reality that there will likely be a significant eviction event next month.

House committee members pushed the Oregon Housing and Community Services leadership for answers about when funds will go out to those facing eviction.

“I am very concerned about what happens on July 1,” said Rep. Julie Fahey (District 14, West Eugene & Junction City.) “This program had a relatively late start date of May 19 and I’ve got some questions about how much time it’s going to take to get dollars into people’s hands and whether that’s going to start happening on a meaningful basis on July 1.”

KOIN 6 News learned 65% of funds have gone out through the Landlord Compensation Fund but many landlords are still waiting. The Oregon Housing and Community Services opened applications this week for the third and final round of the Landlord Compensation Fund.