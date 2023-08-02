PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Oregon Attorney Gen. Ellen Rosenblum has joined colleagues in 20 states who have denounced Idaho’s law that bans residents from receiving abortion care in states where it is legal.

In April of this year, Idaho Gov. Brad Little signed a bill that established a minimum two-year prison sentence for adults who help minors access abortions.

The state’s Attorney Gen. Raúl Labrador issued a related statement, asserting that medical providers were prohibited from referring their patients to out-of-state abortion care. Labrador later withdrew his letter after being hit with a lawsuit from Idaho healthcare providers, but other organizations and public officials have doubled down.

In July, gender liberation organization Legal Voice filed a federal lawsuit on behalf of the Northwest Abortion Access Fund and the Indigenous Idaho Alliance. According to the Associated Press, the filing groups have all served minors in search of abortions — and the organizations fear that House Bill 242 threatens that.

In a friend-of-the-court brief filed by Washington Attorney Gen. Bob Ferguson, multiple attorneys general have shown their support for the lawsuit, including Rosenblum.

“Idaho’s ‘travel ban’ law is cruel and inhumane — it punishes the ‘helpers’ who try to support the most vulnerable people seeking safe, confidential, and competent healthcare services,” AG Rosenblum said. “Oregon will remain a safe place for those seeking abortion care, and roadblocks to reaching lawful and compassionate care will not be tolerated.”

According to the Oregon Department of Justice, Idaho’s policy goes against the Supreme Court rule that allows states without abortion bans to treat residents from states with abortion bans.

A number of Americans have already traveled to Oregon to access abortions since the overturning of Roe V. Wade. In the six months following the Dobbs decision, ODOJ reported that there was a 48% increase in out-of-state residents seeking abortion care.

KOIN 6 reached out to the Idaho Attorney General’s Office for comment but has not heard back as of this writing.