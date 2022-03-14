PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — New applications for emergency rental assistance in Oregon are due Monday.

The program’s portal will close just before midnight for new applications. If a renter has an incomplete application, they have until March 21 to finish and submit it.

After $100 million was directed toward rental assistance, the Oregon Housing and Community Services reopened the program in late January for a limited time.

OHCS said applications will be approved based on the highest need.

In addition to the state’s program, the City of Portland, Clackamas County, Lane County, Marion County, Multnomah County and Washington County all have their own programs. Renters can only apply to one program at a time, however.

More than $289 million in federal funds has been paid to 40,000 renters during the pandemic.

For more information, renters are urged to call 211 or visit oregonrentalassistance.org.