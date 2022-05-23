PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Oregon’s federal representatives have been banned from Russia.

In an updated list published on Saturday, the Russian Foreign Ministry announced nearly 1,000 Americans were banned from entering Russia as a result of the ongoing U.S. support for Ukraine nearly three months after Russia invaded its neighboring country.

The list, which names 963 Americans, includes representatives Earl Blumenauer, Suzanne Bonamici, Cliff Bentz, Kurt Schrader and Peter DeFazio, who is wrapping up his final term as Oregon 4th District’s congressman.

Sens. Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkeley also made the banned entry list, which the Washington Post describes as a “largely symbolic move” that also included President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.

“Being sanctioned by a murderous and fascist regime with so much blood on its hands is fine by me,” Wyden said in a statement. “I’ve been working hard to punish Mr. Putin and his cronies for their invasion of Ukraine, and I’m glad to see that I’ve gotten their attention. Thankfully, I have no interest in a trip to Moscow right now – I’ve got a full schedule the next couple weeks in Tillamook, Lincoln City, Medford, Eugene, Bend, The Dalles and Hood River.”

Meanwhile, most of Washington’s federal delegation was also listed; however, U.S. Sen. Patty Murray’s name did not appear on the list.

Oregon Gov. Kate Brown and Washington Gov. Jay Inslee were not included on the list.