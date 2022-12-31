(NEXSTAR) – With record-setting jackpots for both Mega Millions and Powerball, 2022 was a big year for lottery players. For some Oregonians, it was an even bigger year.

As of December 23, at least 70 Oregon lottery players won at least $100,000 this year, according to the state’s lottery website. Of those, only five landed a prize of $1 million or more.

Here are the five biggest lottery winners in Oregon for 2022.

$1 million – March 17

A first-time Raffle player landed the $1 million prize in March. Janelle Visaya of Corvallis told Oregon Lottery that she had just learned about the game from her boyfriend and decided to purchase tickets. With only 250,000 Raffle tickets sold each year, Janelle had a 1 in 250,000 chance of winning the top prize.

Visaya bought the winning ticket at the Corvallis Fred Meyer, which received a 1% winner bonus of $10,000. As for Visaya’s winnings, she told Oregon Lottery she and her boyfriend planned to use the money “to put a down payment on a house and pay off some bills.”

Raffle goes on sale again on January 1.

$1 million – November 14

Though he didn’t win the record $2.04 billion Powerball, retired truck driver Brooks Keebey won a $1 million prize after buy $10 worth of tickets at Salem’s TNT Hollywood Tavern. The 82-year-old said despite being one number shy of the Powerball jackpot, he wasn’t disappointed with his winnings.

Keebey told the Oregon Lottery he planned on using the money to gift his wife a used Cadillac and to pay property taxes. His was one of two Powerball tickets worth $1 million sold in Oregon during the biggest jackpot run in lottery history. A winner for the second $1 million ticket isn’t yet listed on Oregon Lottery’s website.

$3.95 million – November 15

November proved to be a big month for the Oregon Lottery. Vicki K. of Wilsonville scored a $3.95 million win while playing Megabucks in November.

To play Megabucks – with “some of the most favorable big prize Jackpot game odds in the world,” according to Oregon Lottery – you select six numbers between 1 and 48. The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 6.1 million.

This was the 12th largest Megabucks win since 2018 and the third largest won this year.

$5.6 million – May 20

As hinted above, two other Oregon residents became millionaires this year while playing Megabucks. One of those was Kathleen Whitney of Wilsonville, who was working on her mother’s celebration of life, as she had recently passed away, when she remembered her Megabucks ticket.

After scanning the ticket on the lottery’s app, Whitney first believed she had won $5,600. That was until her husband saw the screen and corrected her – she had won $5.6 million.

“I can’t help but think that my mom was part of us winning,” Whitney told Oregon Lottery. She opted for the lump sum option worth $1.9 million, which she planned to use on bills, home remodeling, and travel.

$8.9 million – March 10

The largest Oregon lottery prize in 2022, and the second-largest Megabucks prize, went to Wilbur B. in Springfield, Oregon.

His $8.9 million grand prize was just shy of the record-holding $10.4 million won by Portland’s Grant B. in 2019.

Since the Oregon Lottery began in the 1980s, players have won over $40 billion in prizes, according to the lottery. Lottery funds go toward projects and programs that benefit the state’s public schools, job creation, state parks and other natural resources, veteran services, and Outdoor School.