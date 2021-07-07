Oregon’s heat wave-related death toll climbs to 116

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The number of deaths in Oregon connected to the record-shattering late June heat wave continued to climb on Wednesday to 116.

In Multnomah County, the county with the highest number of heat wave-related deaths, the death toll rose to 72, according to data released by Oregon State Medical Examiner’s Office; on Tuesday, the medical examiner’s office data showed there had been 67 heat wave-related deaths.

Due to a heat dome over the Pacific Northwest, high temperatures in the triple digits shattered multiple records from Saturday, June 26 through Monday, June 28, resulting in the highest temperature ever recorded in Portland: 116 degrees Fahrenheit.

Clackamas County announced one more possible heat wave-related death; the death toll for the county now stands at 12. Linn and Columbia counties also reported one more heat wave-related death each, with the counties’ toll now standing at three and two deaths, respectively.

Union County also announced its first heat wave-related death on Wednesday.

More to come.