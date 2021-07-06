Oregon’s heat wave-related death toll climbs to 107

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Oregon State Medical Examiner has released the latest update on the state’s heat wave-related death toll.

In Tuesday’s update, the OSME announced a total of 107 Oregonians suffered deaths related to the recent hea twave that rocked the region. This update brings Multnomah County’s death count up to 67, Marion’s up to 13 and Clackamas’ to 11. All other listed counties had less than 10 deaths.

This death count is from preliminary data. The number may continue to grow as investigations are updated and new information is added by various County Medical Examiners.

On Sunday when the Multnomah County Medical Examiner released their latest death count, Multnomah County Chair Deborah Kafoury said a much deeper analysis of what happened during the record-shattering heat wave and how to plan for the future will be conducted.

“Death investigators are continuing to respond to suspected cases in what has been an unprecedented mass casualty event,” county health officials said in a release Sunday. “They will be conducting an additional investigation to bring what is still a very blurry picture into sharp focus.”

Because several casualties are suspected to be among the homeless population, health officials said they cannot release the exact number of those deaths yet.

Hundreds are believed to have died from the heat over the past week in the U.S. Northwest and southwestern Canada. Records included 116 degrees Fahrenheit in Portland and 108 F in Seattle. The hot weather was headed east, with temperatures well above 100 F (38 C) forecast Sunday for parts of Idaho and eastern Montana.