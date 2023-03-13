PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Slim’s Dispensary owner David Taggart said the price of hash rosin in the middle of 2021 was between $50-$80 per gram. Now, it’s $18 per gram.

It’s a supply and demand issue, both the Oregon Liquor and Cannabis Commission and area economists said. Marijuana prices in Oregon are lower than they’ve ever been because the market is saturated with product and demand isn’t growing.

The OLCC said that in many ways the last 2 years of the state’s pot market has existed in the shadow of the pandemic. In 2020 Oregon saw record marijuana sales. That made growers optimistic, and there was a record harvest in 2021.

But the demand began to fade.

Experts said there are things the state and federal government can do to ease the problem.

Hash rosin at Slim’s Dispensary in Portland, March 13, 2023 (KOIN)

For now, though, Taggart said Slim’s Dispensary is still profitable but there is less room for error.

“It’s not as good as it once was but it’s still business, and like I said when the bills keep coming you got to just keep pushing forward,” he told KOIN 6 News. “Maybe this year is not going to be the year we hoped for but next year would be much better.”