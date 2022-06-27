PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Some Oregon taxpayers will be getting a check in their mail soon if they qualified for a $600 stimulus payment.

Those eligible claimed the state’s earned income tax credit on their 2020 personal income tax returns and have lived in the state for the last six months of 2020.

The Oregon Department of Revenue said direct deposits will be sent out and checks mailed by Friday to the 245,000 eligible taxpayers.

The payment is meant to help Oregonians facing financial hardships, whether it be low-income households or those impacted by COVID-19.