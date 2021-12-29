Oregon’s moratorium for license, ID renewal ends soon

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Oregon’s moratorium on expired licenses, ID cards and vehicle registration ends on Friday, December 31.

The DMV said it has caught up with enough of its backlog from the pandemic that half of all office visits are by appointment and the other half are on standby.

The department recommends people visit DMV2U to see if they are able to complete their services online.

“Going forward, customers will continue to have the option of making an appointment online through DMV2U or dropping by, as well as more choices online,” DMV Administrator Amy Joyce said.

DMV urges Oregonians who need to renew their license or ID card to get the Real ID option. Airports will begin requiring passports or the Real ID as identification to fly beginning in May of 2023.