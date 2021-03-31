Oregon’s Regal Cinema theaters reopening in April, May

The Regional Cinemas movie theater in Wilsonville is scheduled to open in May (PMG file photo)

PORTLAND, Ore. (PORTLAND TRIBUNE) — Movie lovers from across Oregon will soon have another option for gazing at the silver screen… instead of their laptop.

After Regal Cinemas recently announced that it would open theatres to show “Godzilla vs. Kong” and other flicks — and thus end many months of closure during the COVID-19 pandemic — it released a schedule of when individual theatres would welcome back movie-goers.

Two Regal theaters in Oregon — including one in Bridgeport Village — will open Friday, April 16; three will open Friday, May 7; and 10 more (mostly in the Portland metro area) will open Friday, May 14.

“We are excited to open our doors and begin sharing our love of movies with our fans,” the Regal website read.

Some precautions Regal will take to prevent the spread of COVID-19 include: requiring face masks at all times in the auditoriums, having two open seats spaced between different groups of customers and offering concessions only via a mobile app. Also, according to current Clackamas, Washington and Multnomah county guidelines, which list going to theaters as a moderate risk in the county, theaters must limit capacity to 50% or 100 people, whichever is smaller.

Here’s the full timeline for reopening:

April 16

• Bend – Regal Old Mill ScreenX & IMAX

• Tigard – Regal Bridgeport Village ScreenX & IMAX

May 7

• Eugene – Regal Valley River Center & IMAX

• Hillsboro – Regal Evergreen Parkway & RPX

• Salem – Regal Willamette Town Center

May 14

• Gresham – Regal Stark Street

• Portland – Regal Lloyd Center & IMAX

• Hillsboro – Regal Movies On TV

• Oregon City – Regal Hilltop Cinema

• Portland – Regal Division Street

• Portland – Regal Fox Tower

• Salem – Regal Cinebarre Movieland

• Salem – Regal Santiam

• Sherwood – Regal Sherwood

• Tigard – Regal Tigard

May 21

• Albany – Regal Albany Cinemas

• Wilsonville – Regal Wilsonville

• Portland – Regal Pioneer Place

