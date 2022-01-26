Oregon’s rental assistance program reopens for limited time

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Oregon Emergency Rental Assistance Program will reopen for a limited time beginning Wednesday.

The state of Oregon says it plans to keep the rental assistance application portal open for three to five weeks.

Oregon Housing and Community Services said there were more than 14,000 eligible applications received before they paused the last round of assistance on December 1, and that they plan to prioritize those applications.

Households with the most need will have priority in accessing these resources. This is not a first-come, first-serve basis.