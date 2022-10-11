FILE- A customer pumps gas into his vehicle at this Madison, Miss., Sam’s Club, on May 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Oregon’s nightmarish gas prices have crested at an average price of $5.54 per gallon, tying the previous record set on June 15 for the most expensive gas prices in state history.

AAA reports that gas prices are beginning to fall as the region’s refineries resume production. Oregon prices surged by 85 cents in the last month after Western refineries underwent various forms of planned and unplanned maintenance.

AAA reports that the annual switch from summer to winter-blend fuel should also help to lower prices, as winter-blend gas is cheaper to make. Summer-grade gas relies on pricier additives that make it less susceptible to evaporation and more environmentally friendly. Starting September 15, Oregon eases its gas regulations, allowing for a cheaper winter blend to be sold in response to colder temperatures and decreasing demand.

AAA’s Oregon and Idaho Public Affairs Director Marie Dodds said that these regional and seasonal factors should lower gas prices if the price of crude oil remains stable or drops.

“The improving refinery situation and the switch to winter blend fuel should help ease the upward momentum in gas prices, as long as crude oil prices don’t see significant gains,” Dodds said.

The price of crude oil is up in October, ranging between $83 and $93 per barrel. AAA reports that the price of crude oil remains high following the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

“Russia is one of the world’s top oil producers and its involvement in a war causes market volatility and sanctions imposed on Russia by the U.S. and other western nations resulted in tighter global oil supplies,” AAA said. “Oil supplies were already tight around the world as demand for oil increased as pandemic restrictions eased. A year ago, crude was around $81 per barrel compared to $89 today. Crude oil is the main ingredient in gasoline and diesel, so pump prices are impacted by crude prices on the global markets.”

According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, when Americans buy a gallon of gas, about 53% of that cost is tied to the price of crude oil. Roughly 12% of the cost covers refining expenses, 21% is tied to distribution and marketing and another 15% goes to taxes.

The average price for a gallon of gas in Multnomah County is $5.67. The national average is $3.92. Georgia maintains the cheapest gas prices in the country with an average cost of $3.25 per gallon.