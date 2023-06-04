PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Expecting a little bundle of joy? The Social Security Administration recently released its list of top baby names for each state in 2022.

Although the birth rate in Oregon continues to decline, there are still lots of parents picking out names for their beautiful newborn.

Take a look at the top 15 for boys and girls born in Oregon below.

Boys Girls 1 Oliver Olivia 2 Liam Amelia 3 Henry Charlotte 4 Theodore Evelyn 5 Noah Emma 6 Ezra Sophia 7 James Mia 8 William Hazel 9 Samuel Aurora 10 Benjamin Penelope 11 Owen Nora 12 Hudson Harper 13 Jack Luna 14 Mateo Eleanor 15 Sebastian Ava

The Social Security Administration released the full list of the top 100 names.

Other notable names for Oregon babies include Rowan for boys at No. 31, Willow at No. 18 for girls, River for boys at No. 53 and Freya for girls at No. 50.