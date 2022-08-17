PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Oregon’s unemployment rate held steady in July at 3.5% — the same as June.

From May 2020 to the early months of 2022, unemployment rates quickly dropped at both the national and state level. The current unemployment rate the U.S. and Oregon is averaging comes in at 3.6%, which is near record lows reported in the last five decades, the Oregon Employment Department said.

Meanwhile, the unemployment rate in Washington last month was the lowest it’s been since they started tracking it in the 1970s.

Washingtonian workers are enjoying the tight labor market from the record 3.7% unemployment. The state’s employment department says last year at this time it was over 5%.

