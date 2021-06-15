Oregon’s unemployment stays at 5.9%; 6,900 jobs added

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Oregon’s unemployment rate was 5.9% in May, the same as the revised rate in April, according to the Oregon Employment Department.

April’s revised figure marked the first time the state’s rate was below 6% since March of 2020 when Oregon’s jobless rate was 3.6%.

Oregon added 6,900 jobs last month — about half of which were in private education.

The state has recovered 176,500 jobs (62%) of the jobs lost between February 2020 and April 2020.

“The restaurants, bars, and hotels that make up accommodation and food services have shown flat hiring trends over the most recent three months,” OED said in a release Tuesday. “The employment level in this component industry has been close to 150,000 in March, April, and May.”

OED said local government is another industry that has “a long way to go to get back to normal.” Employment averaged 207,400 over the past year, compared with an average of 229,000 during the most recent pre-recession year of 2019. In May, local government employed 207,800. Local government education—including K-12 schools, community colleges, and public universities—accounts for over half of all local government employment, according to OED.

The national unemployment rate dropped to 5.8% in May from 6.1% in April