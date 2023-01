PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Wildlife Safari in Winston, Oregon welcomed some new furry faces Monday with the birth of new cheetah cubs.

Starting at 4 a.m., the first cub was born with several more coming shortly after. Their mother, Paca, has had two previous litters.

According to the Wildlife Safari website, their cheetah facility is the number-two breeding facility in the world, and number one outside of Africa.

The new cubs are the first cheetahs to be born in the U.S. in 2023.