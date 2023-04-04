The owners of a llama in Warren that was attacked last year by a Portland Police Bureau dog say the animal died Feb. 25. (Courtesy: PPB)

The owners are considering legal action against Columbia County and the Portland Police Bureau.

PORTLAND, Ore. (Portland Tribune) – The owners of a llama in Warren that was attacked last year by a Portland Police Bureau dog say the animal died Feb. 25.

Yvonne Pea — who described the llama, Oreo, as a member of her family after the July 2022 dog attack — said Oreo likely died of hypothermia during February’s cold snap, which saw several inches of snow fall in Columbia County.

Stitch, a Portland Police Bureau K-9 who lives with his police handler in Warren, got loose and attacked the llama last summer, biting and injuring Oreo.

Columbia County commissioners voted 2-1 in September 2022 to allow Stitch to continue living with her handler, Chris Verbout.

Now, the Peas are considering legal action against Columbia County and the Portland Police Bureau.

Read more at PortlandTribune.com.

The Portland Tribune and its parent company Pamplin Media Group are KOIN 6 News media partners