OSHA enacts emergency heat-related worker rules

The owners of South Barlow Farm said the temperatures that climbed above 110 degrees in Canby damaged most of their fruit. (KOIN)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Following direction from Governor Brown to enact emergency rules, Oregon OSHA has released new rules for working conditions during heat waves.

The rules are in place for the next 180 days, effective immediately. They apply to both indoor and outdoor job sites. The rules include making employers give workers access to shade and cool water, regular cool-down breaks, training, communication, emergency planning and other measures.

More than 80,000 people work in Oregon farm fields, harvesting by hand fruits and vegetables. Guatemalan immigrant Sebastian Francisco Perez died in a farm field in St. Paul during the heat wave that shattered multiple records from Saturday, June 26 through Monday, June 28.