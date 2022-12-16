PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Two people were killed Monday in a single-car crash along Highway 99E in Marion County, according to Oregon State Police.

Troopers responded to the crash alert shortly after 10 p.m. near milepost 34 on 99E and discovered the car had left the road for an unknown reason and collided with a tree.

The driver, 27-year-old Salem resident Moises Llamas Fernandez, and the passenger, 25-year-old Gervais resident Pedro R Leon-Cueto, were pronounced dead at the scene, and officials said speed and alcohol appear to be contributing factors in the crash.

Woodburn Fire, Woodburn Police and ODOT officials also responded to the scene.