PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Why did the turkey cross the road? Wait… that’s not right.

In a video posted by Oregon State Police, a state trooper attempted to catch a wild turkey who was blocking the road in North Albany.

The trooper tries and fails to catch the turkey and in the end, gives up and drives away, defeated.

Sometimes, it’s better to just let nature run its course.

Turkey one, OSP zero.