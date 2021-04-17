OSU confirms new interim president, first woman in role

This Dec. 3, 2010 file photo shows students on the campus of Oregon State University in Corvallis, Ore. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — Oregon State University’s Board of Trustees has confirmed the university’s new interim president.

Oregon Public Broadcasting reports Becky Johnson, confirmed Friday, is currently the vice president of OSU Cascades — the university’s Bend campus. She will resign from that position to step into her role leading the entire university.

Johnson was nominated through a two-week process in which the board solicited input from the OSU faculty, students and staff, as well as outside stakeholders and community members. She will be the university’s first female president.

She replaces former OSU President F. King Alexander. Alexander resigned last month after reports of mishandled sexual misconduct at his previous university — Louisiana State.