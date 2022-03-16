PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — As Oregon and Washington geared up to drop mask mandates last Friday, Oregon State University hosted a panel of experts who suggest the pandemic — and the danger it poses — is not yet over.

Although speakers at the university’s COVID Media Forum addressed concerns regarding the recent removal of mask mandates, lifted restrictions did not appear to be perceived as the top COVID-19 threat.

Based on the expert’s comments, the panel listed Russia’s war in Ukraine as one of many primary concerns, citing that rising tensions could potentially increase pandemic infection rates and lead to a new surge.

The University’s leading expert on pandemic global context, Chunhuei Chi, said perhaps the largest threat the war poses against public health is in the form of a distraction from the current health crisis.

“One side effect of the Russian invasion of Ukraine is that it has made many people around the world forget there’s a pandemic going on,” Chi said. “And when you look at video footage of Ukrainian refugees, fleeing to neighboring Poland, Hungary, or even Germany, it doesn’t remind us we are in the middle of a pandemic.”

Chi pointed out that most Eastern European countries have struggled to keep vaccination rates up and transmission rates down when compared to the rates seen in the U.S.

“Russia has not been doing very well in containing their pandemic,” Chi explained. “So the potential threat is that the Russian soldiers brought the virus into Ukraine, and then during the war and distractions their healthcare systems and hospitals have been destroyed.”

He added that Ukraine has a very limited capability in doing much COVID control as the war goes on.

“So that requires the world, particularly the neighboring European countries, to monitor carefully,” he said.

OSU Hundere Professor in Religion and Culture Courtney Campbell agreed. He said as it relates to global health, the war in Ukraine and the resulting refugee crisis in Europe could lead to a massive spike in cases.

“Given the relationship between wars and the spread of diseases, it’s kind of setting itself up for potential further spread,” Campbell explained. “You look at the vaccination rates in Russia at 49%, and these are not with the vaccines that have been in the United States, but with Russian vaccines which perhaps have less effectiveness, protection, and immune capabilities.”

With the vaccination rates in the U.S. hovering around 65%, and Ukrainian vaccination rates at roughly 35%, Campbell argued as more Ukrainian refugees seek safety in neighboring countries, there is a strong potential for those nations to see an increase in cases.

“Eastern Europe has amongst the lowest vaccination rates in the world,” Campbell stated. “When you have refugees going into Poland and other countries with low vaccination rates, there is a rightful concern.”

Although the vaccination rates of each country have likely shifted since OSU held the forum last Friday, as of the publication of this article, Reuters data on national vaccine rates showed Russia has vaccinated approximately 56% of its population and Ukraine has vaccinated roughly 35% of residents.

As the university’s History Associate Professor, Christopher Nichols offered historical parallels between the COVID-19 pandemic and the 1918 Spanish influenza pandemic, and the connection to war times.

“The 1918-19 pandemic was very much exacerbated by the close quarters of troops, the moving of material across borders, and the movement of peoples and groups in very close proximity,” Nichols said.

According to Nichols, Ukrainian refugees are often faced with cold weather conditions and a lack of food or shelter, which traditionally increase transmission rates for communities.

“These are precisely the kinds of things we’re seeing happening in Ukraine, and the refugee crisis to come is likely to continue, exacerbate, amplify and deepen,” Nichols stated, adding the war will result in mass migration amid an ongoing pandemic in a place seeing low vaccination rates.

Nichols suggested if the war continues to escalate in Eastern Europe, history will likely repeat itself, saying, “If you look at the data from 1918 or 19, obviously there were no vaccines, but the closer proximity people who are refugees had, the higher case fatality rates were.”

Given the lack of vaccines, aid and infrastructure available to Ukrainian refugees presently, Nichols said he believes a similar scenario could play out in the near future.

He added, as the tensions in Ukraine rise — vaccine accessibility concerns rise with it, stating that a major concern moving forward is that hundreds of millions of people may lose access to newly developed boosters and vaccinations simply because of the conflict.

“Vaccine distribution has gone way down in the context of this, and I can’t imagine it going up anytime soon,” Nichols stated. “A part of what is happening in Ukraine that we’re not talking enough about is that there is still an ongoing, very dire pandemic that is likely to get worse than what’s been happening there.”