“The goal is to make agriculture more sustainable -- not just environmentally, but economically as well."

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Researchers with the Oregon State University College of Engineering are working to develop a technology that aims to make agriculture more economically and environmentally sustainable by repurposing wastewater for irrigation.

Farmers, wastewater treatment plants and U.S. Department of Agriculture scientists will also contribute to the project, which is set to receive $750,000 in funding from the USDA during the next three years. OSU assistant professor of environmental engineering and project lead Xue Jin said that technology will serve a “critical” need for drought-stricken regions of the world.

“Agricultural activity accounts for 70% of all available freshwater,” Jin said. “Worldwide, demand for food production continues to grow along with the population. As droughts become more frequent and severe, there is a critical need for effective treatment technologies that provide safe reclaimed water for agricultural irrigation.”

Jin also hopes to reduce the industry’s reliance on chemical fertilizers produced by environmentally harmful mining and manufacturing processes.

“Fertilizer runoff is a major source of pollution for surface water,” Jin said. “This results in algal blooms that contaminate drinking water sources and produce further harmful ecological effects downstream.”

Researchers say they will use the funding to develop a “two-stage, hybrid membrane filtration technology,” which will treat the murky wastewater produced by anaerobic digesters that use bacteria to break down organic matter.

“In the first stage, an electrically charged membrane attracts ions such as ammonium, phosphorus and potassium and concentrates them into a fertilizer-rich brine,” OSU said in its announcement of the project. “In the second stage, a forward-osmosis membrane removes contaminants such as bacteria and the bacteria-free water is then recombined with the brine to produce a nutrient-enhanced solution that can be applied to crops.”

In initial laboratory-scale tests, researchers say they were able to recover 80% of the treated water. OSU graduate student and research team member Quang Ngoc Tran said that the efficiency could be improved when replicated on a larger scale.

“When the technology is scaled up with optimal operating conditions, that number could go even higher,” Tran said. “The output is basically pure water with a little bit of dissolved salts that are the plant nutrients.”

Jin said that the research team hopes to create a system that can save farmers money and create an incentive to use more environmentally sound farming methods.

“The fiscal impacts of this technology will prove to be a key consideration in whether it becomes widely adopted,” Jin said. “The goal is to make agriculture more sustainable, not just environmentally, but economically as well. If we can develop an affordable system that will effectively reduce the costs of crop production, that could be very attractive to farmers.”