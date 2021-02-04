OSU to renovate Reser Stadium after anonymous $50 million donation

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Oregon State University is set to complete a $153 million renovation of Reser Stadium after an anonymous donation of $50 million.

Construction will begin to renovate the west side of the stadium after the 2021 football season. It would be completed by the start of the 2023 season. Games will still be played at the stadium during construction.

The renovation includes:

A new state-of-the art interactive welcome center for new students considering attending OSU

New health center facilities for Corvallis campus students

Health care facilities for OSU faculty and staff

Additional meeting space for university students, faculty and staff

The new seating will provide the closest proximity to the playing field of any college football stadium in the country, said Scott Barnes, university vice president and director of OSU Athletics. There will also a 360-degree stadium concourse, expanded concessions and restroom facilities, enhanced sightlines, accessibility improvements and other fan amenities.

The donation is the largest ever to OSU. A separate anonymous gift of $10.5 million has been made to the project along with other Reser Stadium gifts to the OSU Foundation.